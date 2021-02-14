Former NJ elementary school teacher charged with sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

FREEHOLD, N.J. — A former elementary school teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old student, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Former Long Branch teacher Gustavo Barrientos was arrested Sunday. He’s charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Barrientos is accused of assaulting the girl on multiple occasions while employed as a teacher in the Long Branch School District.

It was unclear Sunday night whether Barrientos had hired an attorney. The prosecutor’s office did not have attorney information for him.

Investigators are seeking additional information.

