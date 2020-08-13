Former MLB player named ambassador to Hinchliffe Stadium redevelopment cleared by Paterson Council

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PATERSON, NJ — A resurrection of Hinchliffe Stadium is moving forward with the support of former Major League Baseball player Harold Reynolds and the City Council.

The Negro Leagues played at Hinchliffe during the 1930’s and 1940’s before the MLB was desegregated. Paterson was home to the New York Black Yankees.

“Even before I met the Mayor and Council, I was walking around the [Great] Falls asking people, ‘Hey, where is that stadium at? The Negro League ball park?'” said Reynolds.

Reynolds’ father was a bat boy for the Negro Leagues in Chicago.

“We all know the story of Jackie Robinson, but there is so much more before Jackie,” said Reynolds. “And that’s the story of the Negro Leagues.”

Reynolds will seek outside support for the stadium.

On Wednesday, Paterson’s City Council gave the project their final approval. They voted in favor of $1.1 million in federal housing funds going toward a 75-unit senior citizen building that is tied in with the stadium revival project.

The council also approved a 30 year tax break for the development.

The $76.7 million project will include a 315-spot parking garage, a restaurant and a museum.

“The final piece of the puzzle is assembled,” said Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh. “We are adamant about bringing Hinchliffe back.”

The stadium project still needs state approval. A groundbreaking is tentatively planned for this fall. The stadium is slated for completion in July of 2022.

