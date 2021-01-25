First lady’s plan aims to cut New Jersey childbirth deaths, race gaps

A closeup of a black woman’s pregnant belly. This woman is seven months along. Shot with Canon 1D Mark III.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy has unveiled a sweeping plan to help reduce maternal and infant mortality and racial gaps that experts say lead to deaths.

The 94-page Nurture New Jersey plan comes almost two years to the day since the first lady called for a public awareness campaign about maternal and infant mortality.

New Jersey has among the worst maternal mortality rates in the country, ranking 47th, according to the plan.

It also has a steep race gap. Black mothers in the state are seven times more likely than white mothers to die from pregnancy-related complications, according to the document, which uses state health department data.

