First lady’s plan aims to cut New Jersey childbirth deaths, race gaps

Close-up of the exposed belly and hand of a pregnant woman

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy has unveiled a sweeping plan to help reduce maternal and infant mortality and racial gaps that experts say lead to deaths.

The 94-page Nurture New Jersey plan comes almost two years to the day since the first lady called for a public awareness campaign about maternal and infant mortality.

New Jersey has among the worst maternal mortality rates in the country, ranking 47th, according to the plan.

It also has a steep race gap. Black mothers in the state are seven times more likely than white mothers to die from pregnancy-related complications, according to the document, which uses state health department data.

