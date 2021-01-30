Firefighters battle massive fire at Passaic recycling plant: mayor

Firefighters battled a massive fire at a recycling facility in Passaic, New Jersey on Jan. 30, 2021.

PASSAIC, N.J. — A massive fire broke out at a recycling plant in New Jersey overnight, forcing firefighters to battle the flames in the dangerous, bitterly cold weather.

Passaic Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said the fire at Atlantic Coast Fibers on 7th Street started just before midnight. He said it will likely take days to extinguish.

“We’re going to be out here fighting this fire nonstop for the next few days,” he said in a Facebook Live video posted early Saturday morning.

There were at least two explosions overnight and there is concern the fire spread to another structure at the facility, according to Lora.

Firefighters from 25 departments were on the scene battling the flames Saturday morning.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries and others were treated at the scene for minor injuries and falls, Lora said.

The temperature in the area overnight hovered around 17 degrees, but the wind chill dropped down to 6 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Water used to beat back the massive blaze froze to the surrounding streets, creating sheets of ice.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to its website, Atlantic Coast Fibers is a family-owned business that started over 80 years ago. The facility offers a range of recycling services, including cardboard and mixed paper, single stream, commingled containers, and document destruction as well as commercial or industrial materials.

Saturday marks the two-year anniversary of another massive fire a paper factory in Elmwood Park, New Jersey. The warehouse on River Drive and Summit Avenue contained large paper rolls used to make toilet paper, paper towels and tissues, according to officials.

The fire quickly spread to at least six other buildings, including the main 4-story building, which has collapsed. About 90 % of the complex was destroyed, according to an Elmwood Park police chief at the time.

