Family of NJ man shot by police pushes for charges

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Asbury Park-Police Shooting

Carol Sanders wipes her eyes after speaking at a news conference in Asbury Park N.J. on Sept. 23, 2020 about the fatal police shooting of her son Hasani Best during a domestic dispute last month in which he threatened to stab a police officer. Relatives and friends of Best called on authorities to bring criminal charges against one or more police officers in the case, which will be reviewed by a grand jury. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — Family and friends of Hasani Best are calling on New Jersey authorities to bring criminal charges against one or more police officers involved in his fatal shooting last month.

Best was killed in Asbury Park after police responded to a domestic dispute.

He was shot after he refused to relinquish a knife he was holding.

Randy Thompson, CEO of the advocacy group Help Not Handcuffs, blamed “impatient, trigger-happy cops” for killing a disturbed man.

The officer who fired currently is on administrative duty.

The state attorney general’s office is investigating.

