Fabiana Pierre-Louis unanimously confirmed as NJ’s first Black female Supreme Court Justice

TRENTON, N.J.— New Jersey’s state Senate has confirmed the nomination of the first Black woman to sit on the state’s Supreme Court.

Fabiana Pierre-Louis, 39, and an attorney in private practice and a former federal prosecutor, was nominated by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in June to succeed Justice Walter Timpone.

Timpone reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70 later this year.

The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Pierre-Louis was the first person to go to law school in her family.

“I’m incredibly proud that the Senate has unanimously confirmed Fabiana Pierre-Louis as the next Associate Justice to serve on New Jersey’s Supreme Court,” said Murphy in a statement. “Fabiana is an exceptionally talented attorney, and will now have the historic distinction of becoming the first Black woman to be seated on our state’s highest court. I am honored to have put her name forward, and to see someone with a different set of life experiences and perspectives on our Supreme Court, a judicial body where New Jerseyans from all walks of life turn for justice.”