Ex-cop gets 9-year sentence in Newark water scandal

NEWARK — A former Newark police officer has been sentenced to nine years in prison for a kickback scheme that involved the city’s scandal-ridden water corporation.

Janell Robinson had been convicted of conspiracy, mail fraud and official extortion conspiracy.

The 45-year-old was charged with paying kickbacks to the Newark Watershed Conservation and Development Corp.’s executive director in exchange for contracts for a security company she controlled.

Former executive director Linda Watkins Brashear pleaded guilty in 2015 to receiving nearly $1 million in kickbacks from roughly a dozen employees and contractors.

Several others connected to the corporation also have pleaded guilty.