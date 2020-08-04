Eric LeGrand to be inducted into Rutgers Hall of Fame

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A new class of standout athletes are being inducted into the Rutgers Athletics Hall of Fame, including one of the school’s most recognizable names.

The criteria to get into Rutgers’ Hall of Fame includes achievements like All-American honors, national titles or Olympic medals. LeGrand has none of those, but his resume is second to none.

LeGrand’s number, 52, is the only retired number in Rutgers’ football history. You won’t find many names as synonymous with the Scarlet Knights as him. He’s been a beacon of hope and inspiration for the past decade after becoming paralyzed in a football game during his Junior year.

LeGrand has never given up hope, nor has he given up faith in his school.

“Rutgers is a special place to me,” he said. “Everything I’ve been through there, how they continue to support me and believe in me in my mission and my life. Having my number hang up in that football stadium.”

He persevered from that spinal cord injury and in the process, has motivated others while raising over $1 million to find a cure for paralysis.

“As I reflect on these 10 years, I think about all these people that have been impacted by my story but also allow them to impact me and hear their story,” Legrand said.

His story has turned him into a motivational speaker, a Jimmy V Award winner at the ESPYs and now a Rutgers Hall of Famer.

“Our coach, Greg Schiano, would always preach leaving a legacy, how you go about your actions everyday,” he said. “Controlling your attitude. I would always try to be the example of trying to do the right thing and make sure I can control what I can and leave it in God’s hands, never did I think a day like this would come.”

LeGrand’s legacy extends way beyond campus. To millions, his personality, attitude and smile have served as a source of hope and encouragement in the face of adversity.