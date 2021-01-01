Driver eluding NJ police crashes through Canadian border

HOWELL, N.J. — A driver eluding police in New Jersey ended up crashing into the Canadian border Friday, police in Howell Township said.

The incident occurred at 10:45 p.m. on New Years Eve. A patrolman attempted to stop a driver he saw driving erratically on Route 9 northbound. The driver refused to stop and continued to drive recklessly. The officer believed him to be intoxicated.

The pursuit continued through several towns and then carried on to Garden State Parkway north. The patrolmen had to end his pursuit at 11:05 p.m. because his siren had failed.

Several hours later, the driver — 41-year-old Josef Bartol of Lakewood — was found by Canadian authorities and border patrol having rammed through the Canadian border and fleeing on foot to Canada. He was captured and brought into custody.

Canadian authorities said that Bartol claimed he murdered his parents. Lakewood authorities checked their residence and found this to be untrue. Bartol is expected to be turned over to United States Customs and Border Patrol.

