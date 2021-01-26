Drew University student reported missing for over a week

MADISON, N.J. — A student at New Jersey’s Drew University has been missing for over a week, the school announced in a message to students Tuesday.

Ajay Sah, 22, is a junior and residence assistant at the Madison campus who was last in contact with his friends Jan. 19. He was last seen exiting an NJ Transit train at Penn Station in New York. School administrators became aware that he’d gone missing two days later and have been working with local authorities, Sah’s brother and friends to locate him.

Sah is a native of Nepal, the American embassy and consulate general of the country are working with the state department as part of the investigation, alongside the NYPD, MTA, Port Authority and NJ Transit to try and figure out where Sah was heading from Penn Station.

The school is urging people you to contact Detective Ryan Dunn of the Madison Police department at 973-593-3000 or dunnr@rosenet.org—or any member of the Campus Life and Student Affairs staff—if you know anything that could assist in the investigation. Authorities have responded to all tips and reports so far.

