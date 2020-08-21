Dozens arrested in NJ in connection to Santander Bank ATM scheme across tri-state area

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — At least 89 people were arrested in connection to a scheme that targeted Santander Bank ATM machines across the tri-state area, authorities announced.

Federal and local authorities had been investigating reports of scammers who took advantage of an apparent glitch at Santander Bank ATMs across the New York and New Jersey to fraudulently withdraw cash using fake debit cards.

Thirty-one people were arrested across different townships in Monmouth County Tuesday, officials said.

Of those arrested, more than half of the suspects were New York City residents.

They range in age from 21 to 55 and face a variety of charges, including theft, fraud, marijunana and conspiracy.

In Mercer County, 58 people were arrested Tuesday in connection to the ATM theft scheme, authorities said.

Bank cards, debit cards, credit cards, cash, marijuana and a handgun were recovered during the investigation, according to authorities. More than a dozen vehicles were seized throughout the county.

The suspects ranged in age from 18 to 34 years old and all face conspiracy to commit theft charges.

The exact amount of money stolen remains under investigation, but currently the total across municipalities in Mercer County is more than $250,000, officials said.

Santander Bank has since corrected the glitch.

