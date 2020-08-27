Downtown Newark business owners fight ‘to keep going’ despite pandemic challenge

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWARK — During the height of the pandemic, PIX11 News spoke to the owners of two growing businesses who were riding the wave of Newark’s flourishing downtown.

Lynette LaShawn, owner of Off the Hanger clothing and furniture store on Linden Street, is a born and raised Newark entrepreneur.

DJ Luccarelli, owner of Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea inside the Hahne Building, sees Newark rocketing forward and wanted to invest in the city’s downtown. But despite a strong start out the gate last year, business post-COVID is sputtering.

“The expected pick up hasn’t happened,” said Luccarelli.

LaShawn pivoted her business during the shut down, by making masks out of scarves at home. Her online sales during and after the pandemic have been good. But foot traffic into her store since reopening on July 1 has not.

“It has been extremely slow,” said LaShawn.

This downtown area of Newark really depends on Rutgers Newark, NJIT and bigger corporations like Prudential being open. Until the commuters and students come back, things won’t return to normal for these smaller businesses.

Both business owners are weary of the colder months ahead.

“There has to be indoor dining or indoor activities heading into the colder months,” said Luccarelli. “Because if not, going into the winter, it’s just going to be devastating.”

Luccarelli says sales are down to 20% of what they used to be.

LaShawn is equally concerned about the winter, when foot traffic naturally declines.

But neither of these business owners are giving up.

“We have hope,” said LaShawn. “We have to keep going.”