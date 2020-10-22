Death of Fetty Wap’s brother deemed a homicide: Prosecutor

PATERSON, N.J. — The shooting death of Twyshon Depew, brother of rapper Fetty Wap, has been deemed a homicide, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, posted on Instagram and shared the emotional tribute for the person he referred to as his “twin.”

“I love you lil bro my twin … RIP … I failed you bro I’m sorry.”

Police were called to the vicinity of Lawrence Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard in Paterson around 9 p.m. last Thursday, Oct. 15.

Officers arrived and discovered evidence of the shooting at the crime scene and were later notified that a victim from the incident was taken to the hospital through a private vehicle, the Passaic Prosecutor’s Office said.

The victim, 26-year-old Twyshon Depew, suffered a gunshot wound and died about two hours later.

This investigation is active and ongoing, according to Passaic County prosecutors. No arrests have been made.

PIX11 News’ Kristine Garcia contributed to this story.

