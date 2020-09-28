Pedestrian fatally struck in Maplewood, NJ: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. — Authorities in New Jersey are investigating after a person was fatally struck early Monday.

It is believed a vehicle hit the pedestrian in the vicinity of 43rd Street and Chancellor Avenue in the town of Maplewood.

Officials said EMS responded and the victim was rushed to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim is pending family notification.

There were no further details released.