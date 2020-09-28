Pedestrian fatally struck in Maplewood, NJ: police

New Jersey

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. — Authorities in New Jersey are investigating after a person was fatally struck early Monday.

It is believed a vehicle hit the pedestrian in the vicinity of 43rd Street and Chancellor Avenue in the town of Maplewood.

Officials said EMS responded and the victim was rushed to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim is pending family notification.

There were no further details released.

