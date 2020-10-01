Deadly collision between SUV and dump truck on Route 21 in Newark: officials

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWARK, N.J. — At least one person is dead after a serious crash involving multiple vehicles in New Jersey early Thursday.

AIR11 was over the scene of the collision between an SUV and a dump truck on Route 21, near Lafayette Street in Newark.

It is believed the SUV struck the sanitation truck just after 2 a.m.

The crash investigation forced the shut down of Route 21 in both directions from Market Street through Lafayette Street, causing backups to grow.

Route 21 has since reopened as the investigation has wrapped up.

The details of the crash and the victim were not immediately known.