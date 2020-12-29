Dead, frozen whale buried on NJ beach after removal deemed too difficult

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Dead Humpback Whale in New Jersey

A front-end loader rests on the sand in Barnegat Light N.J. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, after burying a 15-ton humpback whale whose carcass had washed ashore three days earlier on Christmas day.

BARNEGAT LIGHT, N.J. — A New Jersey beach is the final resting place for a 15-ton whale whose lifeless body washed ashore on Christmas day.

State and local officials used heavy equipment to bury the 31-foot male humpback whale on a beach in Barnegat Light near the jetty of Barnegat Inlet Monday morning.

The whale was frozen solid and could not be cut into pieces for removal, as is commonly done in other cases in which dead whales wash ashore.

That was the way crews removed a large whale that washed ashore in Toms River in April 2017 when temperatures were warmer.

