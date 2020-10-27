Cuban Pete’s restaurant in Montclair shut down over repeat indoor-dining violations

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — A popular New Jersey restaurant has been closed down by local authorities over repeated violations of the state’s indoor-dining rules, officials said.

Montclair’s Cuban Pete’s, a lively Cuban and tapas restaurant on the city’s busy Bloomfield Avenue, was shutdown Monday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The state first cited the restaurant in August for letting diners sit down inside, despite indoor dining being banned at that time.

Owner Domenic Restaino told PIX11’s Christie Duffy at the time that he moved a group of customers sitting at outdoor tables inside when it began to rain. He also voiced frustration over having to operate his business at a limited capacity.

“I can’t run a restaurant half in and half out,” he said at the time.

Gov. Phil Murphy has since allowed restaurants to resume indoor dining at a 25% capacity limit, but Cuban Pete’s has allegedly continued to violate the orders.

The restaurant received at least two additional citations in recent months after police received complaints about violating the state’s capacity rules, NorthJersey.com reported in early October.

The eatery’s fourth and most recent violation forced authorities to change the locks on the business Monday, the spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.

Restaino is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19 in Mercer County, officials said.