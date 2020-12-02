Large fire tears through building in Englewood, NJ

Large, billowing clouds of smoke seen rising from Englewood, New Jersey after reports of an explosion Wednesday morning, Dec. 2, 2020.

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — Police in New Jersey advised people to avoid the south end of the city of Englewood amid an apparent large fire Wednesday morning.

Reports started coming in just after 8:30 a.m. for the incident which authorities said was on Bancker Street, near Grand and South Dean streets.

AIR11 was over the scene just after 10:30 a.m. and firefighters could be seen atop fire ladders spraying water on a large commercial building that appeared to have been heavily damaged by the fire.

The Englewood Fire Department posted video on Facebook of flames and large, dark plumes of smoke coming from the building.

A PIX11 traffic camera on top of the George Washington Bridge captured video of large, billowing plumes of smoke rising from the town.

Englewood Police warned residents to “use extreme caution and avoid the entire area to allow police and fire personnel to operate safely and [stabilize] the incident.”

Drivers should expect “extreme traffic problems” throughout the south end of the city, police said.

The fire caused all northbound lanes of Route 93 to close in the area with traffic detoured at Route 4, the New Jersey Department of Transportation tweeted.

No injuries were initially reported.