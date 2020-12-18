Crash involving tractor trailer in NJ closes I-80 eastbound express lanes

NEW JERSEY — A serious crash Friday morning on Interstate 80 forced some lanes to close on the New Jersey highway in the midst of the morning commute.

AIR11 was over the scene of the crash, which appeared to involve a tractor trailer and an SUV, in the eastbound express lanes of I-80 near Exit 63.

Eastbound express lanes of the highway were shut down to traffic while police and emergency crews responded.

One eastbound local lane was partially blocked as well.

Drivers were advised to take Route 46 as an alternate route to avoid the backups.

There was no immediate information on any injuries sustained in the collision.