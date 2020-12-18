Crash involving tractor trailer in NJ closes I-80 eastbound express lanes

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW JERSEY — A serious crash Friday morning on Interstate 80 forced some lanes to close on the New Jersey highway in the midst of the morning commute.

AIR11 was over the scene of the crash, which appeared to involve a tractor trailer and an SUV, in the eastbound express lanes of I-80 near Exit 63.

Eastbound express lanes of the highway were shut down to traffic while police and emergency crews responded.

One eastbound local lane was partially blocked as well.

Drivers were advised to take Route 46 as an alternate route to avoid the backups.

There was no immediate information on any injuries sustained in the collision.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Shots fired by DEA agent, suspect injured in shooting at NJ Ruby Tuesday: officials

NJ to slow reopenings over variant concerns

NJ to pause some reopenings

NYC's first Friday night of dining with 50% capacity in over a year

Indoor dining increase takes hold in NJ

Indoor dining capacity expands to 50% in NYC, NJ; 75% for rest of NY

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

How ranked choice voting works

Pothole season: NJ DOT discusses repair response, who pays for car damages

Warmer, partly sunny Thursday before things heat up Friday

Survivor of Boulder shooting recounts his experience

Forecast: Get set for Saturday

Actor Kevin Bacon talks singing, new season of 'City on a Hill'

Ben Appetit: Ben Aaron makes the 'Tornado Omelet'

Sleep for success: How can we get a good night’s rest?

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. talks podcast, 'The Daily Show'