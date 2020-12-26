COVID-19, recreational marijuana among top New Jersey stories in 2020

Nurse Reynaldo Pella, left, was one of five staff members to simultaneously receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

TRENTON, N.J. — COVID-19 altered the daily routine in New Jersey in 2020 and sewed a thread through other top news stories.

Homes were transformed into offices and classrooms. Reality became virtual. The virus claimed more than 16,000 lives and unsettled the economy.

The state’s treasury could get a boost after voters overwhelmingly approved changing the state constitution to allow for a recreational marijuana marketplace for people 21 and older. The amendment takes effect on New Year’s Day, but establishing a marketplace will take longer.

There also was the deadly shooting of a federal judge’s son and wounding of her husband in their New Jersey home at the hands of a lawyer with a grudge. Lawmakers reacted by shielding the personal information of judges.

