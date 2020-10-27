COVID-19 curfews to be enforced in Hoboken, Newark

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWARK, N.J. — The mayors of both Hoboken and Newark have announced curfews for businesses in an effort to clamp down on rising cases in the state.

Tuesday, the governor announced 1,663 new cases; that comes after reporting over 1,000 cases every day for the past week.

At 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, a curfew will begin citywide in Newark. All businesses must close down by that hour, except for grocers, gas stations and pharmacies.

Restaurants may stay open for outdoor dining and take out only between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. But for bars that normally close at 2 a.m., this latest restriction is a step backward for business.

Diago Pina was a chef when COVID-19 struck. He was home for over 3 months.

“I have family. Everyone here has family. It’s is a business,” said Pina. He is now the chef at Sarges Bar & Grill in the Ironbound section of Newark. “I was nervous because I was home with the kids: no work, no payment, no support.”

Newark is seeing cases rise in the North Ward and the East Ward, or the Ironbound, where one in four people tested are coming back positive.

“I think the curfew should be enforced,” said Kaenyah Richardson, who stopped in another eatery in the Ironbound today.

“Maybe because there are a lot of restaurants,” said Richardson. “A lot of restaurants that people like to come and eat but maybe don’t wear masks or keep their distance. So I get it, but I think it’s necessary.”

In Hoboken, a COVID-19 curfew is also coming. The mayor is expected to sign an ordinance that will close all bars and restaurants at midnight to reduce the amount of time people spend indoors in public places.