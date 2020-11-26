Court to review order to open NJ police disciplinary files

A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle

TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey Supreme Court will decide if state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal can order the release of police disciplinary files dating back 20 years.

The decision came in an order issued Wednesday by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner.

It comes a few weeks after a state appellate court unanimously ruled that Grewal has the authority to release the files, rejecting arguments made by police and troopers unions seeking to block the releases.

A date for oral arguments before the top court has not been scheduled.

