Court to review order to open NJ police disciplinary files

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Police

A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle

TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey Supreme Court will decide if state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal can order the release of police disciplinary files dating back 20 years.

The decision came in an order issued Wednesday by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner.

It comes a few weeks after a state appellate court unanimously ruled that Grewal has the authority to release the files, rejecting arguments made by police and troopers unions seeking to block the releases.

A date for oral arguments before the top court has not been scheduled.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha talks U.S. debut in 'Coming 2 America'

Black Girls Breathing helps women manage stress through the power of their own breath

6 Dr. Seuss books no longer being published over offensive depictions

NYPD commissioner talks leadership changes, attacks against Asian community

Yankee Stadium, Javits Center offer overnight vaccinations

Adopted twins separated at birth find each other living 6 blocks apart

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams outlines roadmap to recovery for NYC

Fire on BQE during multi-vehicle crash

Wednesday warmup before chilly end to the week