Court considers NJ mom’s conviction for killing 5-year-old son

FILE – In a Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 file photo, Michelle Lodzinski, sits with Chris Davitt, left, and her defense attorney Gerald Krovatin during her sentencing hearing, where she was sentenced to 30 years for the 1991 murder of her 5 year-old son Timothy Wiltsey, at Middlesex County Court in New Brunswick, N.J. One of New Jersey’s most infamous cold cases entered another chapter Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, when the state’s Supreme Court heard arguments on whether the Florida woman’s 2016 conviction for killing her 5-year-old son 25 years earlier should be thrown out. (Tanya Breen/The Asbury Park Press via AP, Pool, File)

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s Supreme Court has heard arguments in a woman’s appeal of her conviction for killing her 5-year-old son in 1991.

Michelle Lodzinski was convicted in 2016 in one of the state’s most infamous cold cases.

Lodzinski, who was living in Florida when she was arrested in 2014, told police Timothy Wiltsey disappeared while they were at a carnival but gave conflicting accounts.

His body was found a few miles away the following year, and a cause of death couldn’t be established.

Her attorneys argued Tuesday that prosecutors never produced evidence that showed she purposely caused his death.