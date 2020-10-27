Court considers NJ mom’s conviction for killing 5-year-old son

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s Supreme Court has heard arguments in a woman’s appeal of her conviction for killing her 5-year-old son in 1991.
Michelle Lodzinski was convicted in 2016 in one of the state’s most infamous cold cases.
Lodzinski, who was living in Florida when she was arrested in 2014, told police Timothy Wiltsey disappeared while they were at a carnival but gave conflicting accounts.
His body was found a few miles away the following year, and a cause of death couldn’t be established.
Her attorneys argued Tuesday that prosecutors never produced evidence that showed she purposely caused his death.