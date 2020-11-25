Coronavirus spike hits Newark’s nightlife hub; new restrictions go into place

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New Jersey

A sign at the entrance to a park warns pedestrians about increased risk for the coronavirus in the Ironbound section of Newark, N.J., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Newark’s mayor said in a radio interview that he’ll ask residents of New Jersey’s largest city to stay home for 10 days starting the day before Thanksgiving in response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEWARK, N.J. — The resurgence of the new coronavirus in New Jersey has been amplified in Newark, its largest city, and particularly in the Ironbound, the epicenter of Newark’s nightlife.

The test positivity rate has soared to around 40% in the heart of the city’s Spanish and Portuguese community, and residents face police checkpoints under a curfew imposed by Mayor Ras Baraka.

Beginning Wednesday, nonessential businesses throughout the city are being asked to close at 8 p.m. and residents are being urged to shelter in place for the next 10 days.

Baraka said this week the city of about 280,000 has reported nearly 600 new cases and four deaths since last Friday.

