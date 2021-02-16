Construction worker injured in burst at Ramapo College in NJ, schools says

MAHWAH, NJ — A worker was hurt in an apparent burst at a construction site at Ramapo College of New Jersey Tuesday morning, a college spokesperson said.

Workers at the Learning Commons Library site on the Mahwah campus were conducting a standard pressure test on the chiller line on the second floor when a gasket failed, hitting the construction worker in the head, according to a statement from the school.

The worker, whose name was not released, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center. The condition of the worker was not immediately available, a spokesperson said.

The school temporarily shut down the construction site until representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) conduct an assessment.

College operations were expected to proceed as scheduled for the day.

