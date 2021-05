This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — During one of the greatest economic downturns in American history, many have been able to turn to federal aid.

But for undocumented immigrants, the benefits have been far and few between, though the problems aren’t any fewer.

Legislation in the New Jersey state legislature is aiming to change all that.