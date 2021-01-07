Civil jury trials to resume in New Jersey in virtual format

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
filephoto gavel

(Photo: Thinkstock)

TRENTON, N.J. — Civil jury trials in New Jersey will resume in a virtual format next month on a limited basis.

Under a state Supreme Court order issued Thursday, virtual civil trials will be held in eight counties beginning on February 1.

During this first phase, trials will proceed only if both parties consent to the virtual format.

Virtual trials will be held across the state beginning on April 5, with consent from the parties not required.

The trials will be restricted at first to cases involving a single defendant or plaintiff and a limited number of witnesses.

Jury selection will be performed via video, and the courts will provide computer tablets to jurors who need them.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Rearview mirror law in the spotlight amid Daunte Wright's death

Jersey City restaurant facing claims of racial double-standard for customers

NJ mom fights for experimental drug during ALS battle

NJ, White House shine light on maternal health disparities

Giants legend helps grant cancer patient's final wish

Small Business Spotlight: Mom's cooking gets the spotlight

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss