Child sex offender seeks early prison release due to COVID

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Gavel

NEWARK — A convicted sex offender serving 19 years for traveling to Thailand and molesting young boys is among inmates seeking early release from a New Jersey prison that has experienced a COVID-19 outbreak.

Wayne Nelson Corliss was a small-time actor known for playing Santa Claus at children’s parties when he was arrested in 2008 after an international search.

The federal prison at Fort Dix where he is held has reported 255 coronavirus cases, the highest number at any federal prison in the country.

Corliss says in a court filing that he is at elevated risk from the coronavirus because of chronic medical conditions. His current scheduled release date is in 2025.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Gov. Murphy signs bill requiring NJ schools to teach diversity, inclusion

Thursday marks one year since first COVID-19 case in NJ

Devils welcome fans back as NJ arenas, stadiums open with limited capacity

Prudential Center welcomes fans for Devils-Islanders

New Jersey to expand vaccine eligibility groups to essential workers, including pre-K to 12 educators

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Overnight NYC vaccination sites opening Thursday night

Long Island doctor charged with murder in 5 opioid deaths

All Up in Your Business: Meet the woman behind Buy Better Foods

Discovering your dharma and hidden talents

Actresses Maahra Hill, Jill Marie Jones talk new series 'Delilah'

Cuomo harassment allegations: Attorney explains what to do during unwanted advances

How the Pandemic may have affected your credit score

Community calls for change in NYPD's 75th precinct

Councilmember Mark Levine talks vaccine distribution disparity