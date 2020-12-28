Child, 3, hospitalized in critical condition after ingesting marijuana edibles in New Jersey

Police arrested Enjoli Camacho and Darnell Jefferson on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of narcotic paraphernalia. (Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office)

CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ — A 3-year-old child has been in critical condition at a New Jersey hospital for days after ingesting marijuana edibles, officials said Monday.

The child was rushed to a hospital on Christmas, unresponsive. Investigators determined that Darnell Jefferson allegedly brought the edibles to the home of Enjoli Camacho.

They were arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Jefferson and Camacho were both processed and released pending their first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.