Cases, hospitalizations rise in NJ Friday

NEW JERSEY — For the fifth day in a row, COVID-19-related hospitalizations and cases have moved in the wrong direction in New Jersey, according to the latest numbers released by state officials Friday.

“I know you’re tired but we cannot give up,” Gov. Phil Murphy said, making a plea to the state during his daily briefing.

The number of new positive cases reported by the state was 3,821 Friday.

It brings the statewide positivity rate to 14.1% — a significant jump from 9.95% just four days ago.

It also marks the fifth day in a row where hospitalizations have increased — 3,571 was the new number released Friday.

“More positive cases means more hospitalizations, more hospitalizations means more stress on health care workers who we are relying on to stay strong,” the governor said.

Despite the uptick, Murphy stopped short of issuing any statewide orders.

Responding to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement to shutdown indoor dining in New York City, he insisted the only restaurants being shut down In his state are those not complying with guidelines.

“If you are not doing the right thing, it may not be tomorrow, but we’re going to find out and you will pay a price for that,” Murphy said. “The overwhelming amount of these folks are good actors.”

Restaurant owners like Isabella Molnar, who runs Green Pear Cafe in Jersey City Heights, said she’s concerned a shutdown for indoor dining is indeed on the horizon.

She said she’s barely making enough to cover costs. Turning away diners may force her to close down permanently.

“I will absolutely close because there is no reason to stay for a few orders to-go, I just can’t afford to pay his bills,” Molnar told PIX11.

The major indicator for the governor, he said, will be hospital capacity, as it will be a major factor into imposing new restrictions.