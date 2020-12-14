Carpenito steps down as US attorney for New Jersey

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Craig Carpenito

Craig Carpenito, US Attorney, district of New Jersey, Department of Justice, speaks at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey’s top federal prosecutor is stepping down.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced his resignation Monday, effective Jan. 5, 2021.

Carpenito was appointed in January 2018 and oversaw an expansion of the U.S. attorney’s office in Newark, Trenton and Camden and a drop in shootings, shooting victims and murders in the state and in Newark, its largest city.

He re-established the office’s violent crimes unit and created units to focus on cybercrimes and opioids. Carpenito also created a strike force to focus on Medicare and healthcare fraud.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig will serve in an interim role until a replacement is named.

