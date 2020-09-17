Caretaker allegedly neglected, stole $90K from 90-year-old woman, officials say

Bed at nursing home with a nurse and wheelchair in the background.

FANWOOD, N.J.— A caretaker was arrested after he allegedly neglected and stole thousands of dollars from the 90-year-old New Jersey woman he took care of for nearly four years, authorities said.

Castor Toro was charged with second-degree theft, second-degree theft by deception and third-degree abandonment or neglect of an elderly person.

The Prosecutor’s Office began its investigation into Toro’s activities after receiving a referral from the Union County office of the New Jersey Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services, according the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

Following a review of financial records and interviews with the victim’s family, friends and neighbors, it was revealed that since October 2016, 52-year-old Toro began siphoning money from the victim while living rent-free at her Fanwood home.

Over nearly four years, Toro allegedly opened credit cards under the victim’s name without her consent or knowledge and used her existing credit cards for personal expenses, according to prosecutors.

He also wrote himself checks from her bank account and tricked her into writing him checks, claiming they were for “investments,” officials said. In total, he stole nearly $90,000 from her.

Investigation also revealed a pattern of alleged neglect. Toro allegedly limited her access to others and cut off her access to a telephone, authorities said.

On at least one occasion, he locked her in her own room. He also brought to victim to an attorney’s office under false pretenses and coerced her to sign a will, naming him as a beneficiary, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Special Prosecutions Unit and Fanwood Police Department executed a search warrant at the victim’s home, where they seized evidence of the crimes charged on Tuesday.

Toro turned himself in to authorities the same day, and the victim was safely taken to a relative’s home.

Anyone who suspects someone they know may be a victim of elder abuse is urged to contact their local police department or the New Jersey Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services.