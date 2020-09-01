Calling 911 to harass someone based on race now a crime in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. — It’s now a crime in New Jersey to falsely call 911 in an attempt to harass or intimidate a person because of their race.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation on Monday that amends an existing law to add false incrimination and filing a false police report as a form of bias intimidation.

The law also makes it a crime to call 911 on someone to harass or intimidate them based on race or another protected class.

“Using the threat of a 911 call or police report as an intimidation tactic against people of color is an unacceptable, abhorrent form of discrimination,” Murphy said in a statement Monday night. “This irresponsible misuse of our 911 system places victims in a potentially dangerous situation, and can erode trust between Black and Brown New Jerseyans and law enforcement.”

The new law was signed amid ongoing unrest across the United States following the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died in May after a White officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Floyd’s death and the recent deaths of other Black and Brown people at the hands of police have reignited the racial justice movement calling for changes to culture, policy and policing.

