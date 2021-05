MONTAGUE, N.J. — At least 15 people are injured after a bus ran off the side of the road and overturned in New Jersey Thursday, state police confirmed.

The crash happened at 3:42 p.m. on Route 206 going north in Montague Township in Sussex County. At least 15 people inside the bus were taken to hospitals with what officials termed “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Cause of the crash remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.