Brother and sister killed in Jersey City fire identified; GoFundMe set up for the family

Officials say 11-year-old Desire Reid (far right) died after trying to rescue her 8-month-old brother, Keyon Robinson (seen in his mother’s arms), when fire ripped through their Jersey City home late Wednesday night, Feb. 10, 2021.

JERSEY CITY, NJ — New Jersey officials have identified the two young siblings killed in a house fire Wednesday night in Jersey City when the sister tried to rescue her infant brother.

11-year-old Desire Reid initially made it safely outside, but died after going back in after her 8-month-old brother, Keyon Robinson, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene after firefighters put the fire out at their Martin Luther King Drive apartment, while the baby boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to officials.

The mother of the victims and a 6-year-old boy were able to evacuate the home before firefighters arrived and survived, officials said.

Late Thursday night, educators from the Jersey City Education Association set up a GoFundMe campaign in honor of the two young victims, saying they “would like to support the family in their time of grieving and healing.”

Authorities said no criminality is suspected in the blaze.