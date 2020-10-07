Bronx woman allegedly slaps Wawa employee over mask confrontation

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ — A maskless Bronx woman allegedly slapped a New Jersey Wawa employee after she was asked to cover her face, police said Wednesday.

The Saturday incident started after Ashanty Niang was spotted without a face covering in the Hackettstown store, officials said.

Niang initially pulled her jacket up to cover her face, but then let it drop down, leaving her mouth uncovered.

When the Wawa worker asked Niang to leave, Niang allegedly attacked.

Police charged Niang with violating New Jersey’s executive order on masks, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

