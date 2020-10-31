Brawl outside NJ banquet hall ends with 3 stabbed

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — Authorities say a large brawl outside a New Jersey banquet hall ended with three people stabbed, two of them in critical condition.

NJ.com reports that police in Woodbridge responded at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday to a report of a large fight at Ariana’s Grand.

Police Director Bob Hubner said arriving officers found the fight among as many as 100 people in the parking lot breaking up.

Hubner said officers from other districts were called, and as the crowd dispersed three men were found with stab wounds.

Two had critical injuries while the third was able to drive himself to the hospital.

No arrests were immediately reported.

