Boyfriend arrested in connection with NJ pregnant woman’s shooting death: officials

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PATERSON, N.J. — The boyfriend of a pregnant woman who was fatally shot Thursday afternoon has been arrested, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Saturday.

Remy Lee, 31, delivered a healthy baby boy before she died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson.

A law enforcement source identified the suspected shooter as Donqua Thomas, 30, who is the father of the baby boy.

Lee was eight months pregnant and left behind two other children.

Police said she was shot during a domestic dispute outside the Brooks-Sloate Terrace housing complex in Paterson.

An investigation revealed that Thomas was parked in a vehicle near the victim’s residence over an hour and a half before she arrived. Upon her arrival, she parked next to Thomas and exited her car and moments later Thomas shot her several times and drove off.

Thomas surrendered himself without incident at Paterson Police headquarters Saturday afternoon. He has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose among other charges.

The state intends to file a motion for pre-trial detention which will be held at a future date and time to be determined by the court.

The city of Paterson has been plagued by gun violence in 2020, with more than 80 shootings so far.

PIX11 News’ Mary Murphy also contributed to this story.