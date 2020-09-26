Booker in strong position against GOP challenger Mehta

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Sen. Cory Booker suspends 2020 presidential campaign
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — There’s a U.S. Senate race in New Jersey this year, but it might be hard to tell if you’re watching for campaign ads on TV or looking for national media coverage.

That’s because there really isn’t much to speak of.

Polls have shown Democratic Sen. Cory Booker with a double-digit lead over his Republican challenger, and pundits have predicted there’s little likelihood of the charismatic former Newark mayor losing to Republican Rik Mehta, a political newcomer with an accomplished background including a law degree and a doctorate in pharmacy.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

7-year-old boy killed in Newark house fire: officials

Young boy killed in Newark house fire, officials say

NJ school goes all remote after COVID-19 surge

Paterson police unveil new strategy

Fauci warns of ‘disturbingly high’ COVID case numbers as US races toward herd immunity

New Jersey expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Brooklyn Cyclones gear up for 20th anniversary season

7-year-old boy killed in Newark house fire: officials

Young boy killed in Newark house fire, officials say

Gorgeous weather for Mets home opener Thursday

Brooklyn man arrested for 3 anti-Asian hate crime attacks: NYPD

City beaches will open on schedule with health precautions

Jackson Heights apartments destroyed in fire

Andrew Giuliani targeting run against Cuomo in 2022

﻿Transit and infrastructure projects addressed in NY budget