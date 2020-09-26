Booker in strong position against GOP challenger Mehta

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — There’s a U.S. Senate race in New Jersey this year, but it might be hard to tell if you’re watching for campaign ads on TV or looking for national media coverage.

That’s because there really isn’t much to speak of.

Polls have shown Democratic Sen. Cory Booker with a double-digit lead over his Republican challenger, and pundits have predicted there’s little likelihood of the charismatic former Newark mayor losing to Republican Rik Mehta, a political newcomer with an accomplished background including a law degree and a doctorate in pharmacy.