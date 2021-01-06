Board votes to return Paterson schools to local control

PATERSON, N.J. — The New Jersey Board of Education has voted to return control of the Paterson School District to local officials.

The board voted Wednesday.

The Bergen Record reports that the state intervened in 1991 when the district was engulfed in several scandals over financial irregularities and nepotism.

The school district has 29,000 students, about 3,900 employees and an annual budget of about $618 million.

When the state took over the district, dramatic changes were implemented.

They included the elimination of art and music classes in favor of more academic instruction.