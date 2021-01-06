Board votes to return Paterson schools to local control

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
2 kids left on 2 school buses in Paterson on 2 consecutive school days

PATERSON, N.J. — The New Jersey Board of Education has voted to return control of the Paterson School District to local officials.

The board voted Wednesday.

The Bergen Record reports that the state intervened in 1991 when the district was engulfed in several scandals over financial irregularities and nepotism.

The school district has 29,000 students, about 3,900 employees and an annual budget of about $618 million.

When the state took over the district, dramatic changes were implemented.

They included the elimination of art and music classes in favor of more academic instruction.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ, White House shine light on maternal health disparities

Giants legend helps grant cancer patient's final wish

Small Business Spotlight: Mom's cooking gets the spotlight

Man in custody following Jersey City standoff following robbery

Newark principal talks first day of in-person learning

NJ doctor speaks after federal gov't calls for pause of J&J vaccine

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss