Black and employee-owned business born in Newark amid pandemic

New Jersey

NEWARK — While many businesses are struggling to survive right now, one business in Newark started up in the middle of the pandemic.

It’s called the Newark Paper Company, which is structured to turn all profits over to the employees who work there. It’s the city’s first employee stock owned company.

“I’m so grateful that we’re here,” said Lloyd Wilson, warehouse supervisor and a co-owner, along with two other Newark residents.

Mayor Ras Baraka helped the owners and employees cut the ribbon on their new warehouse on New Street today.

“We need wins like this,” said Baraka. “Especially now.”

Martine Grava is the company’s administrative executive assistant and a co-owner.

“The more successful we are, the more opportunities will become available to others,” said Grava, “which ultimately contributes to Newark, making it a better place.”

Out of their warehouse on New Street, they supply and sell other local businesses paper and office supplies. High demand products right now include sanitizer and bleach.

