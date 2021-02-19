Bill that could loosen cannabis logjam advances in NJ

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
TRENTON, N.J. — A bill in the New Jersey Legislature aimed at breaking up a logjam delaying marijuana legalization legislation got approval in a state Senate committee.

The bill’s sponsor, Democratic Sen. Nicholas Scutari, said Friday he thinks the legislation has enough support to pass Monday.

That’s when Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy faces a deadline to act on different legislation already on his desk to legalize the recreational marijuana market for people 21 and over.

Another bill on his desk also facing a deadline decriminalizes marijuana.

The governor’s office and the office of the speaker of the Assembly declined to comment.

One state Republican, Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, argues the bill could be used against police officers.

“This bill removes the reasonable current standard for the aforementioned crime, that the officer must have intentionally acted in a malicious or discriminatory way, and instead potentially criminalizes unintentional or inadvertent actions,” O’Scanlon said in a statement.

