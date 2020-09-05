Bergen County Zoo reopening in time for Labor Day

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HACKENSACK, N.J. — The Bergen County Zoo will reopen in time for Labor Day, county executive Jim Tedesco announced Saturday.

The zoo is loated at Van Saun County Park in Hackensack. It will reopen with newly installed upgrades to enforce social distancing and encourage proper hygiene, including hand sanitizer dispensers, viewing barries and signage to remind visitors to follow CDC guidelines.

The Bergen County Zoo has been closed since March to prevent the spread of COVID-19 which hit Bergen County as hard as anywhere in the country in March and April,

“The Bergen County Zoo is one of the most cherished attractions in our parks system bringing joy to thousands of families each and every year. I understand how hard it has been for parents and families to find activities in the time COVID-19 and I am glad to announce that the Bergen County Zoo will reopen just in time for Labor Day” said Tedesco.

You must wear a face mask to enter the zoo, which will be open for two two and a half hour sessions every day. From 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., the zoo will be closed for cleaning. Tickets must temporarily be purchased in advance at the zoo’s website.