Bergen County sheriff claims home was vandalized: prosecutor

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton’s Englewood home was vandalized Tuesday night, according to the county prosecutor’s office.

Authorities said that they were informed Wednesday morning that an individual or individuals spray painted the words “free them all” in black paint on the garage door of Cureton’s home.

The Bergen Daily Voice got photos of the graffiti later Wednesday.

“Free them all” is a slogan that has been associated with protests against ICE and mass incarceration before and during the time of the coronavirus pandemic. Bergen County borders Hudson County, where a county executive filed a restraining order against anti-ICE protesters Wednesday.

There have also been protests at the Bergen County jail in solidarity with hunger striking prisoners.

No arrests have been made. The county is investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tip Line at (201) 226-5532