Bergen County installing 12 new ballot drop boxes ahead of election

A Bergen County ballot drop box that will be seen in at least 18 locations around the New Jersey county for the November 2020 election.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey’s Bergen County is set to install another dozen ballot drop boxes ahead of the November election.

The county’s Board of Elections announced the 12 new drop-box locations Thursday, bringing the total to 18 drop boxes across the county.

The initiative is an effort to comply with Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order that mandates each county in the Garden State have secure drop boxes, to give voters more options for submitting their ballot amid the pandemic.

All Bergen County ballot drop-box locations:

Bergenfield – 198 North Washington Ave. (Borough Hall in rear)

Demarest – 118 Serpentine Rd. (Borough Hall)

Englewood – 2-10 North Van Brunt St. (City Hall)

Fair Lawn – 8-01 Fair Lawn Ave. (behing Borough Hall)

Fort Lee – 1355 Inwood Terrace/Anderson Avenue Circular Drive (Fort Lee Community Center)

Hackensack – One Bergen County Plaza (County Administration Building)

Hasbrouck Heights – 320 Boulevard (behind Borough Hall)

Hillsdale – 380 Hillsdale Avenue (Borough Hall parking lot)

North Arlington – 214 Ridge Rd, North Arlington, NJ (Borough Hall)

Oakland – One Municipal Plaza, Oakland, NJ (Borough Hall, across from Library)

Old Tappan – 227 Old Tappan Rd, Old Tappan, NJ (Borough Hall)

Paramus – 1 Jockish Square, Paramus NJ (Borough Hall, outside main entrance)

Ramsey – 30 Wyckoff Avenue, Ramsey, NJ (behind Library)

Ridgewood – 131 North Maple Ave, Ridgewood, NJ (Village Hall)

Ridgefield – 725 Slocum Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ (Ridgefield Community Center)

Rutherford – 176 Park Avenue, Rutherford, NJ (Borough Hall)

Teaneck – 818 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ (Municipal Building, North Entrance)

Wyckoff – 340 Franklin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ (Municipal Building)

The first six drop boxes in Demarest, Fort Lee, Hackensack, Ramsey, Ridgewood and Rutherford were already in place for the Primary.

Ballot drop boxes will be available 24-hours.

The Bergen County Board of Elections said ballots must be in the drop box by 8 p.m. on election night. Ballots left after 8 p.m. on election night will be considered late and not counted.

For a map of the drop boxes, click here.