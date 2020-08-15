Bayonne to hold its own ‘Tribute in Light’ to honor 9/11 victims

The memorial statue titled, “To the Struggle Against World Terrorism,” by Russian artist Zurab Tsereteli, is seen during a dedication ceremony in Bayonne, New Jersey on Monday, Sept. 11, 2006.

BAYONNE, N.J. — Officials in Bayonne, New Jersey are planning their own “Tribute in Light” memorial this year to honor the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced on Friday that the annual ceremony held at the city’s 9/11 memorial was canceled to prevent large crowds from gathering during the coronavirus pandemic. However, in place of the traditional ceremony the city will honor the victims by shining lights at the Teardrop Memorial, located in New York Harbor facing lower Manhattan.

“The events of Sept. 11, 2001 were especially hard felt in our community. The World Trade Center attack and Flight 93 crash saw our friends, relatives and neighbors taken too soon,” Davis said in a statement on Friday. “I hope this tribute serves to remind everyone of the events of that day and inspire us all to live together, as one, in peace.”

The “Tribute in Light” memorial will shine each night on Sept. 10, 11, and 12 from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Davis’ announcement comes amid some controversy over New York City’s traditional “Tribute in Light” memorial, which the 9/11 Memorial and Museum canceled over COVID-19 concerns.

The Tunnels to Towers Foundation, founded in memory of a firefighter who died in the terror attacks, then announced it would hold its own “Tower of Lights” tribute in place of the 9/11 museum’s tribute. The foundation organizers appear to still be working on the details of the event, including the time and location.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed on Sept. 11, 2001, when hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon as part of an organized terror attack. A fourth plane, Flight 93, crashed into a field in Pennsylvania, killing everyone on board.

This story comprises reporting from PIX11’s Corey Crockett.