Authorities: Mother drowns while trying to rescue 3 children in NJ

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
ambulance
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J.— A Pennsylvania woman vacationing with her family at the New Jersey shore drowned while trying to rescue her three children from rough waters.

Emergency responders went to the 18th Street Beach in North Wildwood around 3 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of swimmers in distress. They were able to rescue two boys, ages 8 and 10, and a 19-year-old woman, but their 49-year-old mother was soon found face down about 150 yards off the shoreline.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but she was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Authorities said the family was from Wernersville, but their names were not released.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Paterson mayor talks new police foot patrols after surge in shootings

Paterson police unveil new strategy

7-year-old boy killed when fire tears through Newark townhouse: officials

Paterson breaks ground on city's 1st playground to accommodate children with autism

Bisons to start season in New Jersey

Why are COVID cases on the rise in NJ?

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss