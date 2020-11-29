Authorities: Man, woman wounded in Paterson, NJ street shooting

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Paterson police patrol vehicle

PATERSON, N.J.— A street shooting in northern New Jersey early Sunday left two people hospitalized.

The shooting in Paterson occurred shortly before 2 a.m, authorities said. Officers responding to reports of shots fired found a 25-year-old man and 22-year-old woman who had both been shot at least once.

The two Paterson residents were taken to a hospital, but their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Authorities have not disclosed further details about the shooting, including what type of weapon was used.

