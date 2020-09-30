Authorities: 4-year-old wounded in Trenton, New Jersey street shooting

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J.— A street shooting in New Jersey’s capital city left a four-year-old girl wounded.

The child and her mother were standing near their vehicle in Trenton when several shots rang out around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The girl was struck in the hand by at least one shot, but the injury was not considered life-threatening, authorities said. The mother wasn’t injured in the shooting.

Authorities haven’t identified her or her child.

It’s not clear what sparked the shooting or whether the shooter was targeting anyone, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

