Authorities: 4-year-old wounded in Trenton, New Jersey street shooting

TRENTON, N.J.— A street shooting in New Jersey’s capital city left a four-year-old girl wounded.

The child and her mother were standing near their vehicle in Trenton when several shots rang out around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The girl was struck in the hand by at least one shot, but the injury was not considered life-threatening, authorities said. The mother wasn’t injured in the shooting.

Authorities haven’t identified her or her child.

It’s not clear what sparked the shooting or whether the shooter was targeting anyone, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

