Atlantic City slowly resumes live entertainment amid virus

Entertainers perform onstage at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on June 28, 2018. Atlantic City’s casinos are slowly resuming live entertainment, bringing back a staple of the casino experience as they comply with government-mandated restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Atlantic City’s casinos are slowly resuming live entertainment, bringing back a staple of the casino experience as they comply with government-mandated restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The A-list stars that filled arenas and ballrooms are still nowhere to be found.

Instead, the casinos are offering smaller shows with lesser-known acts in rooms that can comply with occupancy and social distancing limits.

Hard Rock president Joe Lupo says people are eager for entertainment amid the virus outbreak, and says smaller, socially distanced shows can help meet that need.

