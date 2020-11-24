Atlantic City slowly resumes live entertainment amid virus

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New Jersey

Entertainers perform onstage at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on June 28, 2018. Atlantic City’s casinos are slowly resuming live entertainment, bringing back a staple of the casino experience as they comply with government-mandated restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Atlantic City’s casinos are slowly resuming live entertainment, bringing back a staple of the casino experience as they comply with government-mandated restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The A-list stars that filled arenas and ballrooms are still nowhere to be found.

Instead, the casinos are offering smaller shows with lesser-known acts in rooms that can comply with occupancy and social distancing limits.

Hard Rock president Joe Lupo says people are eager for entertainment amid the virus outbreak, and says smaller, socially distanced shows can help meet that need.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

I Wanna Know: 'Married to Medicine' star Dr. Contessa Metcalfe explains belching vs. flatulence

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks COVID relief bill

Rainy, windy Monday before temps drop overnight

Crisis deepens for Cuomo; AG wants to lead harassment probe

Cuomo faces 2nd sexual harassment accuser

Rally against anti-Asian bigotry in Manhattan

Outgoing Chief Terence Monahan reflects on 39 years with NYPD

It's a G Thing: Pandemic inspires NY couple to make cross-country journey

Artists and activists honor Black history in NYC